Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo celebrates their bears’ birthdays

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo is hosting a week-long birthday celebration for the bears Mistaya and Koda’s 20th birthdays.

On Wednesday, the zoo invited people to join the bears for cake and presents, and dozens of people showed up to celebrate.

Global’s Nicole Healey has the full story in the video above.