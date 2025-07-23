Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo celebrates their bears’ birthdays

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 6:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo celebrates their bear birthdays'
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo celebrates their bear birthdays
WATCH: On Wednesday, the zoo invited people to join the bears for cake and presents, and dozens of people showed up to celebrate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo is hosting a week-long birthday celebration for the bears Mistaya and Koda’s 20th birthdays.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Wednesday, the zoo invited people to join the bears for cake and presents, and dozens of people showed up to celebrate.

Trending Now

Global’s Nicole Healey has the full story in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices