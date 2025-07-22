Cocaine found in commercial truck seized by border officials trying to enter Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The CBSA (Canada Border Services Agency) say almost 190 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized by border officials at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

On May 23, CBSA said border officers intercepted a commercial truck coming into Canada from the United States where 187.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine was found.

In a secondary examination of the trailer, CBSA said two suitcases and five garbage bags were discovered — containing 161 bricks of suspected cocaine.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The value of the cocaine is estimated to be approximately $23.4 million, CBSA said.

The drugs were seized and a 55-year-old driver from Richmond Hill, Ont. was arrested and transferred to the RCMP.

CBSA said the driver was charged by the RCMP with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

“The CBSA is continually adapting to be in a position to stop criminals by disrupting their evolving smuggling and concealment attempts,” said Michael Prosia with CBSA. “We use all tools and intelligence at our disposal to stop narcotics from reaching our streets.”

Another 161 bricks of suspected cocaine was seized last month at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ont. Border agents said a commercial truck arrived from the United States and the bricks were contained in six boxes. A 27-year-old Brampton man was arrested in that case.