161 bricks of suspected cocaine found on truck trying to cross Canada-U.S. border

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canada Border Services Agency had a big drug bust earlier this month, seizing $23.3 million in cocaine that smugglers were trying to bring into Canada from the United States.

The agency announced the significant seizure on Tuesday.

The drugs were seized at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ont., on June 12.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Border agents say a commercial truck arrived from the United States at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.

During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, say they found 161 bricks of suspected cocaine contained in six boxes.

The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 187 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $23.3 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers arrested a 27-year-old Brampton, Ont., man and transferred him and the confiscated goods to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The suspect has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.