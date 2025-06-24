Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

161 bricks of suspected cocaine found on truck trying to cross Canada-U.S. border

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 11:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump’s FBI head criticizes Canadian drug enforcement'
Trump’s FBI head criticizes Canadian drug enforcement
RELATED: B.C.'s NDP government is dismissing the latest claim from the Trump administration that Canada, aspecifically Vancouver, continues to funnel deadly fentanyl into the U.S.. But as Angela Jung reports, the opposition Conservatives say a statement by the new FBI head is more than just rhetoric tied to the tariff war. – May 20, 2025
The Canada Border Services Agency had a big drug bust earlier this month, seizing $23.3 million in cocaine that smugglers were trying to bring into Canada from the United States.

The agency announced the significant seizure on Tuesday.

The drugs were seized at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ont., on June 12.

Border agents say a commercial truck arrived from the United States at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination.

During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, say they found 161 bricks of suspected cocaine contained in six boxes.

The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 187 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $23.3 million.

The officers arrested a 27-year-old Brampton, Ont., man and transferred him and the confiscated goods to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The suspect has been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.

