Ontario adds British Columbia and others to trade agreements, taking list to 10

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has unveiled new agreements to reduce internal trade barriers with British Columbia and three Canadian territories, taking the number of deals it has with other governments into double figures.

On Monday afternoon, at the edge of a major summit in Ontario involving the country’s premiers and prime minister, the Ford government announced the deals.

The headline agreement is a memorandum of understanding between British Columbia and Ontario to collaborate on interprovincial trade, attempting to reduce duplication, pull down barriers and harmonize various regulations and standards.

“With President Trump’s ongoing threats to our economy, there’s never been a more important time to boost internal trade to build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy,” Ford said in a statement.

“By signing these MOUs and working together, we’re helping Canada unlock up to $200 billion in economic potential and standing shoulder to shoulder to protect Canadian workers across the country.”

Story continues below advertisement

Agreements were also signed with Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The four new signatories take the list of agreements Ontario has in place to 10, along with Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.

Quebec remains absent from the list of agreements signed.

The agreements now in place are part of a push led by Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to reduce different trade rules and regulatory standards between jurisdictions.

Provinces have a variety of regulations and trade rules that differ from one part of the country to another. They range from safety and signage standards to alcohol sales.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump levied 25 per cent tariffs on vehicles, steel and aluminum, and threatened more on Canada, there’s been an internal focus to make it easier for provinces and territories to trade domestically.

The president’s latest threat — 35 per cent on Canadian goods beginning Aug. 1 — has added to the pressure.

In the spring, Ontario tabled interprovincial trade legislation, designed to remove the barriers it puts up against neighbouring provinces. As part of the changes, the government will allow health-care professionals trained in other places to begin working immediately, while they wait for their qualifications to be recognized by provincial colleges.

Story continues below advertisement

The same principle will be applied to other industries, like electricians, who could work for up to six months while they complete an application to officially move.

Broader technical standards are also set to be harmonized.