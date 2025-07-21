Canadian leaders descend upon Ontario cottage country for high stakes meetings

Ontario’s cottage country is set to become the centre of Canadian power for three days beginning Monday, as leaders from across the country descend on Huntsville, Ont., for high-stakes meetings.

The Council of the Federation, which includes all of the country’s 13 premiers, will meet in the small town to discuss trade, energy, immigration and U.S.-Canada relations, among other topics.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Huntsville for a separate meeting with provincial leaders on Tuesday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who will chair his last meeting as the head of the group this week, selected the rural setting, close to his own cottage, to show off what his team believes is the best of the province.

“As the Chair of the Council of the Federation, it’s never been a more important time to welcome my fellow Premiers to Ontario to continue the work we’ve done over the past year to protect Canada and our economy,” Ford said in a statement ahead of the event.

“This meeting will be an opportunity to work together on how to respond to President Trump’s latest threat and how we can unleash the full potential of Canada’s economy.”

The summer meeting of the Council of the Federation offers Premier Ford an opportunity to show off his province as he lets go of his role at the head of the group.

A senior government source, speaking on background, said the annual meeting had a sense of “friendly competition,” as hosts try to dazzle other leaders with the best of their province.

Ford owns a cottage near Huntsville, set on the beautiful waterfront of a rural area. The source said the premier will host an intimate dinner there for leaders and their immediate family on Monday evening, the night before the event kicks off in earnest.

On Tuesday, Carney will take part in a meeting with the country’s first ministers. The Ontario source said the premier’s office expects that meeting to involve a briefing on Canada-U.S. trade negotiations and an early outline of how different governments will work together if 35 per cent tariffs hit.

Then, Carney will depart, and the country’s premiers will convene for a working lunch, attended by two former ambassadors. The conversations are expected to focus on U.S. trade relations, with an update on wildfire responses.

During the evening, Ford will host a gala for provincial leaders, business and health care stakeholders, as well as Indigenous representatives. Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor will also offer opening remarks at the evening reception.

More MOUs and other meetings

On Wednesday, the premiers will meet again — this time to discuss public safety and bail reform, as well as health care. The meeting will end with a news conference.

At the peripheries of the premiers’ official itinerary, other meetings will also take place. Nursing stakeholders will take part in one early meeting, while Indigenous leaders will meet with premiers for discussions, too.

Ontario, the source said, also plans to unveil new memoranda of understanding with provinces. They include new agreements to explore and advocate for pipelines, as well as promises to reduce internal trade barriers.

The Council of the Federation has taken on increased significance in the face of tariffs and threats from the United States.

The table allows the leaders of the country’s various provinces and territories to find areas of agreement both on national projects and, most recently, on internal trade.

Led by Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, many provinces have introduced legislative and regulatory changes to reduce trade barriers between provinces.

Moves to harmonize labour rights, safety standards and alcohol sales have all been introduced to make it easier to trade between provinces and attempt to reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States.

Recently, Ford has also joined Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in asking for new national pipelines to be built, framing the issue as one of national security.