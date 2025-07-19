Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer 2nd straight lopsided loss to Calgary Stampeders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were looking for redemption, instead they only found more disappointment.

The Bombers lost both their week seven matchup and their starting quarterback in a 41-20 loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium. The Stamps outscored the Bombers 78-36 in their last two games to easily win the season series.

Quarterback Zach Collaros was forced to leave the game after getting planted into the turf with a heavy hit in the second quarter and he did not return. The fear is Collaros suffered another concussion after having a history of head injuries. He walked off the field on his own power and went to the locker room shortly after. Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea didn’t have an update after the game and wouldn’t confirm he had a head injury.

“He’s such a big part of this team and this offence,” said running back Brady Oliveira. “To have him out is unfortunate.”

The Bombers kept it close in the first half but were outscored 24-7 in the second half.

“Not very good,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “I thought we weren’t very smart in the first half and then we just weren’t very good in the second. You add those two up, this is the outcome.”

The Bombers committed six turnovers as their record dropped to 3-2. They gave up three sacks and took 83 yards in penalties.

“We didn’t play up to our standard today,” quarterback Chris Streveler said. “But we’re going to use this feeling to fuel us to have a good week of preparation next week.

“When we watch this tape, we’re going to look in the mirror a lot and see missed opportunities and mistakes and things we need to clean up.”

Collaros completed eight of his eleven passes for 151 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions before leaving the game. He was replaced by Streveler who threw two more interceptions, including a costly pick right at the goal line.

“Obviously you can’t throw picks in the red zone,” said Streveler. “We got to take care of the ball, especially in a close ball game like that. That’s on me. I got to be better. I don’t think anyone played their best game tonight.”

Streveler also threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter as Damon Webb had another interception for a touchdown against the Bombers.

It was the Stamps first win in Winnipeg in eight years as the Bombers lost following a bye week for the first time since 2019 after winning 17 straight games (regular season and playoffs) following a bye. It was also just the Bombers seventh loss on home field since the 2019 season.

The Bombers played without receiver Dalton Schoen and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant who both missed the game with injuries. Starting for Schoen at slotback, Kody Case made two receptions for 10 yards and scored his first career CFL touchdown late in the game with the outcome already decided.

The lone bright spot for Winnipeg was Nic Demski who had 146 yards receiving with one touchdown and he also had 27 yards rushing. Oliveira had 68 yards on the ground on 15 carries, but 18 yards came on one rush in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach.

Damien Alford had only two catches for Calgary, but both went for touchdowns. He finished with 79 yards receiving. Quincy Vaughn and Dominique Rhymes had the other offensive touchdowns for the Stamps.

Bombers returner Trey Vaval was also injured in the loss.

The Bombers will face an East Division opponent for the first time next week as they tangle with the 1-5 Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.