Crime

RCMP investigating after 2 seniors injured in Burnaby hit-and-run

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 seniors rushed to hospital after Burnaby hit-and-run'
2 seniors rushed to hospital after Burnaby hit-and-run
WATCH: Burnaby RCMP say a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old were taken to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday night after a hit-and-run at Willingdon Ave. and Union St.
Burnaby RCMP officers are investigating reports of a hit-and-run on Thursday night.

Mounties said that just before 9:30 p.m., they were called to Willingdon Avenue and Union Street for reports of a motor vehicle collision.

They found two women, ages 73 and 85, with serious injuries.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition,” paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

Trending Now

RCMP said the suspect did not remain on the scene

Police have spoken to witnesses, continue to canvass for CCTV and are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to police to come forward.

