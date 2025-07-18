RCMP investigating after 2 seniors injured in Burnaby hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP officers are investigating reports of a hit-and-run on Thursday night.

Mounties said that just before 9:30 p.m., they were called to Willingdon Avenue and Union Street for reports of a motor vehicle collision.

They found two women, ages 73 and 85, with serious injuries.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported to hospital in serious but stable condition,” paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

RCMP said the suspect did not remain on the scene

Police have spoken to witnesses, continue to canvass for CCTV and are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to police to come forward.