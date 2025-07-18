71-year-old woman identified as victim of ‘unprovoked’ Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have identified a woman who was killed in what seemed to be an unprovoked stabbing as 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji.

Police say the victim was loading her groceries in a North York parking lot on Thursday morning when a man attacked her.

They say officers responded to the stabbing call in the area of Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The male suspect, who investigators said wore a balaclava, fled the area on foot but police said there was no serious threat to public safety.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.