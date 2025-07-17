Woman killed in daytime stabbing at Toronto commercial parking lot

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in a commercial parking lot Thursday morning.
At 9:37 a.m. July 17, police said officers responded to calls for a stabbing in a commercial parking lot at Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East, near Don Mills Road in North York.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman with stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she later died.
No suspect information has been released.
The stabbing is the second homicide to have unfolded Thursday morning; earlier in the day, a man was shot dead in the parking lot of Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
Both investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
