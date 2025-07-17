Menu

Crime

Woman killed in daytime stabbing at Toronto commercial parking lot

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in a commercial parking lot Thursday morning.

At 9:37 a.m. July 17, police said officers responded to calls for a stabbing in a commercial parking lot at Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East, near Don Mills Road in North York.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman with stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

No suspect information has been released.

The stabbing is the second homicide to have unfolded Thursday morning; earlier in the day, a man was shot dead in the parking lot of Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

