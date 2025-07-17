Woman killed in daytime stabbing at Toronto commercial parking lot

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in a commercial parking lot Thursday morning.

At 9:37 a.m. July 17, police said officers responded to calls for a stabbing in a commercial parking lot at Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East, near Don Mills Road in North York.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman with stab wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she later died.

No suspect information has been released.

The stabbing is the second homicide to have unfolded Thursday morning; earlier in the day, a man was shot dead in the parking lot of Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.