Crime

Shooting at Yorkdale mall parking lot leaves 1 male dead

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 7:50 am
1 min read
Shooting at Yorkdale Mall has left 1 dead. View image in full screen
Shooting at Yorkdale Mall has left 1 dead. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto Police say an early Thursday morning shooting at a mall parking lot has left one male victim dead.

Police said the shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at a mall near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street. Global News captured images of the scene at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, near the Indigo book store.

Officers had found the male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No age or identity of the victim was released.

There is no word on suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

