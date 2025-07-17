Shooting at Yorkdale mall parking lot leaves 1 male dead

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say an early Thursday morning shooting at a mall parking lot has left one male victim dead.

Police said the shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at a mall near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street. Global News captured images of the scene at Yorkdale Shopping Centre, near the Indigo book store.

Officers had found the male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

No age or identity of the victim was released.

There is no word on suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.