Woman arrested after suspicious Collingwood fire causes $1M in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been charged with arson after a suspicious fire earlier this month at a commercial property in Collingwood, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the fire started in the early morning hours of July 7 at a property in the east end.

Around 3:08 a.m., the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the OPP responded to a request for assistance from the Collingwood Fire Department regarding an active fire at a business on Sandford Fleming Drive.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police were initially in the area to help with traffic control and road closures.

The fire, which police say started in a storage shed at the northeast corner of the property, caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

Initially deemed non-suspicious, police say the incident was reclassified later that morning after fire officials reviewed surveillance footage that raised concerns about its origins.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified, and the Collingwood OPP Crime Unit launched an investigation.

As part of the investigative process, detectives reviewed surveillance video from the area and other available footage.

Through this, police say they were able to identify an individual allegedly connected to the fire.

On July 16, police in Barrie arrested and charged a 34-year-old woman with arson.

The accused was held in custody by the Collingwood OPP pending a bail hearing on Thursday.