Were you pulled over by a man impersonating a North Vancouver RCMP officer?

A man has been charged with impersonating a North Vancouver RCMP officer and police believe there might be other victims.

On March 1, North Vancouver RCMP were informed that a man driving a Ford F-150 had pulled over a Tesla driver. The man had reportedly identified himself as a North Vancouver RCMP officer, and police said his vehicle had lights that resembled those of an emergency vehicle.

Wayne Church of North Vancouver was charged on June 24 with impersonating a peace officer and using equipment likely to cause the public to believe he was a peace officer.

Police are now urging anyone else who Church may have pulled over to contact them.

“Police are offering tips to anyone who may suspect they have been pulled over by a police impersonator,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP, said in a statement.

“Public safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure the community feels empowered to question suspicious behaviour. If something doesn’t feel right during a traffic stop, trust your instincts and take steps to verify the officer’s identity. Your caution could help prevent further incidents and assist in ongoing investigations.”

RCMP is offering some ways to protect yourself if you suspect you have been pulled over by a police impersonator:

* Verify identification: Police carry official badges with photo ID cards displaying their regimental number. You can request to see this identification.

* Contact authorities: If uncertain about the legitimacy of the stop, call 911 immediately. Provide your location and express your concerns. The dispatcher can verify if an officer is conducting a traffic stop in your area.

* Trust your instincts: If something feels amiss, inform the individual that you’re contacting the police to verify their identity. Genuine officers will understand and support your caution.