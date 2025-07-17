Manitoba to provide latest on wildfire conditions Thursday afternoon

See more sharing options

Manitoba officials are set to provide another update Thursday afternoon on the province’s wildfire situation.

Kristin Hayward, assistant deputy minister, Conservation Officer Service and Manitoba Wildfire Service, and Christine Stevens, assistant deputy minister, Manitoba Emergency Management Organization, will speak to media at 12:45 p.m. from the Manitoba legislature.

Premier Wab Kinew renewed Manitoba’s state of emergency a week ago as wildfires continued to rage in the province’s north. Thousands have since been evacuated from their homes, many for the second time this summer.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.