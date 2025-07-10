Encroaching wildfires lead to 2nd evacuation for Snow Lake, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Many residents of a northern Manitoba community will make a long drive — almost seven hours — to Winnipeg Thursday as they flee nearby wildfires.

Snow Lake is under a mandatory evacuation order for the second time this year, with residents needing to get out of the area by noon.

Mayor Ron Scott told Global Winnipeg there are two nearby wildfires, and recent weather hasn’t been making things any easier.

The latest analysis by the Manitoba Wildfire Service, Scott said, shows that gusty winds are expected to push the flames eight kilometres closer to Snow Lake on Thursday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(The fire) to the west has been developing for some time, we’ve had very hot and dry conditions, and high winds, particularly yesterday, which were driving the fire to the north,” he said, “and the winds are now changing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Although evacuating for the second time is frustrating for the members of his community, Scott said the fact that they’ve been through it all before means there’s been some valuable experience gained.

“Unfortunately, we had to evacuate a month ago, but crews that stayed behind managed to get an awful lot of prep work done, so we’re in better shape now to deal with whatever nature throws at us in the coming days,” he said.

Evacuees are being urged to stay with friends and family or go to the Leila Soccer Complex in Winnipeg.

“Hopefully, we’ll dodge this one as well and everyone can go back home and get on with their lives,” the mayor said.