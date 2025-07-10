SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Start
Fire

Encroaching wildfires lead to 2nd evacuation for Snow Lake, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 9:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfires trigger evacuations in Snow Lake, Man.'
Wildfires trigger evacuations in Snow Lake, Man.
Mayor Ron Scott tells Global Winnipeg there are two nearby wildfires, and recent weather hasn't been making things any easier.
Many residents of a northern Manitoba community will make a long drive — almost seven hours — to Winnipeg Thursday as they flee nearby wildfires.

Snow Lake is under a mandatory evacuation order for the second time this year, with residents needing to get out of the area by noon.

Mayor Ron Scott told Global Winnipeg there are two nearby wildfires, and recent weather hasn’t been making things any easier.

The latest analysis by the Manitoba Wildfire Service, Scott said, shows that gusty winds are expected to push the flames eight kilometres closer to Snow Lake on Thursday.

“(The fire) to the west has been developing for some time, we’ve had very hot and dry conditions, and high winds, particularly yesterday, which were driving the fire to the north,” he said, “and the winds are now changing.”

Although evacuating for the second time is frustrating for the members of his community, Scott said the fact that they’ve been through it all before means there’s been some valuable experience gained.

“Unfortunately, we had to evacuate a month ago, but crews that stayed behind managed to get an awful lot of prep work done, so we’re in better shape now to deal with whatever nature throws at us in the coming days,” he said.

Evacuees are being urged to stay with friends and family or go to the Leila Soccer Complex in Winnipeg.

“Hopefully, we’ll dodge this one as well and everyone can go back home and get on with their lives,” the mayor said.

Click to play video: 'Crews making progress on wildfire near Thompson'
Crews making progress on wildfire near Thompson
