Lack of beds at New Brunswick regional hospitals no surprise: Premier Holt

New Brunswick’s premier is blaming a lack of long-term care space for overcrowding at four regional hospitals.
Susan Holt says she isn’t surprised hospitals are struggling as they take on patients who should be in long-term care.
Holt’s comments to reporters come in response to a request on Tuesday by the Horizon Health Network for the urgent transfer of patients in four hospitals to nursing homes.
Get weekly health news
Horizon CEO Margaret Melanson said more than 650 patients no longer require acute care in hospital but aren’t healthy enough to be discharged.
Melanson said the number of patients waiting for transfer to a long-term care facility is the highest on record.
Holt says her government is working to bolster the long-term care sector and expand options such as home care to relieve pressure on the health system.
The province is allowing hospital patients in Saint John, Miramichi, Hartland and Fredericton to jump the queue for long-term care to free up bed space at the four overcrowded hospitals.
Comments