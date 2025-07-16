New seniors community coming to Beverly Heights neighbourhood

See more sharing options

Hundreds of long-term care beds are coming to the northeast part of Edmonton.

Construction has officially kicked off for the new Beverly Heights Senior Community.

It will offer 264 resident rooms, including 194 long-term care beds and 70 non-funded beds.

Assisted Living and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says Alberta gains around 4,000 seniors per month, so more spaces are needed and quickly.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Minister Nixon, Ward Metis councillor Ashley Salvador and Park Place Seniors Living put shovels in the ground.

Watch the video above for more.