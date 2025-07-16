Menu

Canada

New seniors community coming to Beverly Heights neighbourhood

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 7:56 pm
1 min read
Hundreds of long-term care beds are coming to the northeast end of Edmonton. Construction officially kicked off for the new Beverly Heights Senior Community. Jasmine King reports.
Hundreds of long-term care beds are coming to the northeast part of Edmonton.

Construction has officially kicked off for the new Beverly Heights Senior Community.

It will offer 264 resident rooms, including 194 long-term care beds and 70 non-funded beds.

Assisted Living and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon says Alberta gains around 4,000 seniors per month, so more spaces are needed and quickly.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Minister Nixon, Ward Metis councillor Ashley Salvador and Park Place Seniors Living put shovels in the ground.

Watch the video above for more.

 

