Entertainment

‘American Idol’ music supervisor and husband found shot dead in L.A. home

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 11:56 am
1 min read
American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and husband found dead in Los Angeles home
Police discovered Robin Kaye, a longtime music supervisor for American Idol, and her husband Thomas DeLuca dead inside their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on Monday. A trail of blood reportedly led officers to break in through a glass door, where the couple was found shot in separate rooms. Authorities say Kaye was located in the pantry and DeLuca in the bathroom.
An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a longtime American Idol music supervisor and her husband in their Los Angeles home.

Robin Kaye, who worked on the show for more than a decade, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found dead in their Encino home on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to multiple news outlets.

Police were conducting a welfare check at the home when they found their bodies with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles police said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian in connection with the couple’s deaths.

According to a news release, Boodarian was allegedly burglarizing their home while the couple was away on July 10.

“The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives,” police said.

Security footage showed the suspect inside the home for approximately 30 minutes, police said. They believe he gained entry into the home through an unlocked door.

He is accused of shooting and killing the couple before fleeing on foot.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” a statement from American Idol to The Associated Press said. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Kaye, an industry veteran, had also worked in the music departments of several other productions such as The Singing Bee, Hollywood Game Night, Lip Sync Battle, and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

