Manitoba Ride for Dad licence plate joins list of options available for drivers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 12:09 pm
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has released the province’s 15th specialty licence plate, issuing Ride for Dad plates earlier this week.

The new plates, which support the Manitoba Prostate Cancer Support Group, join a wide range of specialty plates that let Manitoba drivers show their support for everything from local sports teams to charities.

MPI told 680 CJOB that the bestselling plates in the province — by a large margin — are those supporting the Winnipeg Jets, with 62,824 regular Jets plates sold to date, as well as 36,057 Jets Heritage plates.

Sports are a popular theme among drivers, with 36,438 Winnipeg Blue Bombers plates on Manitoba vehicles, along with Basketball Manitoba (2,622), the Brandon Wheat Kings (2,058), Winnipeg Goldeyes (1,424), and Curl Manitoba (923).

Snowmobilers of Manitoba members are showing their passion in large numbers, with 17,944 plates sold, and animal lovers are representing the Winnipeg Humane Society to the tune of 10,242 specialty plates. There are 849 Fish Futures plates in the province, as well as 617 in support of the University of Winnipeg.

A further 6,193 drivers are sporting Support Our Troops plates, 8,064 MMIWG2S plates are on vehicles across the province, and 2,212 Madox Warriors plates — in support of childhood brain cancer research — are out there as well.

For each $70 specialty plate sold, $30 goes toward a designated charity. MPI said the program has raised more than $5.5 million for charity since its inception.

