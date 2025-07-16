Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Westwood, Lanz headline Manitoba Sports Hall’s 2025 inductee class

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 11:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame inducts former NHLers, sports radio director'
Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame inducts former NHLers, sports radio director
The Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2025 class, and it includes athletes and builders across football, soccer, volleyball and beyond.

This year’s inductees include CFL all-star and iconic Winnipeg Blue Bomber Troy Westwood, who holds a number of kicking records for the club, as well as the CFL as a whole.

Westwood is joined by Team Canada softball pitcher Ashley Lanz, Olympian and university volleyball coach Russ Paddock, sport medicine leader Glen Bergeron, builder Col. Gary Solar and the championship-winning 1987 Lucania Football Club soccer team.

The inductees will be honoured at a Nov. 6 ceremony at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg.

In a statement Wednesday, the Hall of Fame described the inductees as “inspirations in so many ways.”

“These inductees have made an incredible impact—not just in their sport, but in the lives of so many around them,” Sport Manitoba president Janet McMahon said.

“We can’t wait to hear their stories, celebrate their achievements, and welcome them into the Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony. It’s going to be a special night.”

