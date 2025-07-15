Not clear if Canada will deny entry to British, Irish rappers

Send this page to someone via email

A prominent Jewish organization is pushing for Canada to deny entry to two bands being investigated in the U.K. after their appearance at a popular British music festival last month.

In late June, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs asked the ministers of public safety and immigration to bar Irish rap group Kneecap and English punk rap duo Bob Vylan.

“I respectfully urge your offices to review the admissibility of the individuals involved with Kneecap and Bob Vylan and to assess whether their presence in Canada aligns with our country’s legislation around hate speech,” vice-president of government relations David Cooper wrote in a letter to the ministers.

Avon and Somerset Police launched a criminal probe after reviewing video footage of their performances at the Glastonbury festival in the U.K. on June 25.

Bob Vylan led a chant of “death to the IDF,” in reference to Israel’s military, at the Glastonbury Festival. One member of Kneecap had previously been charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at an earlier performance.

CIJA says those incidents violate “Canadian hate speech laws” and contradict “our core values.” It’s urging supporters to write to the government in support of the ban.

In his letter to the government, Cooper said allowing “performers who glorify terrorism or incite hatred to enter Canada and perform here would send a deeply troubling signal.”

Kneecap is scheduled to play in Toronto and Vancouver in October.

The U.S. State Department revoked the visas issued to the members of Bob Vylan on June 30. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on social media that the U.S. acted due to the “hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants.”

“Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” he said.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather welcomed the U.S. visa decision and said that same day that Canada should follow suit. He said he also raised the issue with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

“To me neither of these performers … should be admissible to Canada. And they should be refused should any request for entry happen,” Housefather said in an interview on Monday.

He said “it’s clear we need certainty that they can’t enter the country to incite hatred in Canada.”

On Sunday, a group of Indigenous leaders who are part of the Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem urged the entertainment companies Live Nation and MRG Group not to allow Kneecap to perform.

“Allowing them to play would not only be a violation of the peace treaties signed by First Nations leaders, but would openly glorify terrorism and hatred,” they said.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lena Diab said the government cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy legislation.

People seeking to enter Canada have to meet requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, Matthew Krupovich said.

“Each case is assessed individually. Entry to Canada may be refused for a number of reasons, including concerns related to security, human or international rights violations, or criminal activity,” he said.

In a statement, CIJA said it had not heard back from either Anandasangaree or Diab and that the situation raises questions about whether Canada’s existing laws will be applied to block the admission to Canada of foreigners who glorify violence.