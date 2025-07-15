Man shoots at RCMP drone during Langley, B.C. standoff, police say

Police say a man shot at an RCMP drone during a multi-hour standoff in Langley on Monday.
Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team had been called to 29B Avenue near 264th Street around 1:15 p.m. to reports of a man firing a gun inside a home.
Police cordoned off the area, and Mounties alleged that while officers were negotiating with the man, he fired at the drone from inside the home.
Investigators arrested the man around 8:30 p.m., and he was taken to hospital for assessment.
Police remained at the scene on Tuesday, searching the home.
