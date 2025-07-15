Homemade guns, cocaine seized after border officers raid London, Ont. home

See more sharing options

The discovery of gun parts in the mail by the Canada Border Services Agency last year eventually led officers to raid a London home in May, where they seized homemade guns and drugs and arrested two men.

The CBSA says in October 2024, officers at a mail and cargo facility in Mississauga, Ont., discovered a silencer being imported from China. At around the same time, they also seized a 50-round drum magazine coming from the U.S.

The agency says both packages were addressed to the same location, which triggered an investigation into gun parts being imported into Canada.

Six months later, on May 29, the CBSA says officers raided a home in London where officers seized homemade guns, gun parts, a 3D printer, cocaine, carfentanil, oxycodone and boric acid.

Two men from London, aged 33 and 57, are facing a lengthy list of drug and weapon charges following the arrests.