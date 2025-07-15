Menu

Crime

Canadian border agents trumpet major cannabis seizure at N.B. port

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 10:11 am
1 min read
The Canada Border Services Agency says it has made what’s believed to be the largest cannabis seizure on record since 2015.

According to the agency, border officers discovered 6,700 kilograms of suspected cannabis, valued at $49.6 million, in a marine container at the Port of Saint John on May 21. The cargo was destined for Scotland.

The CBSA says the drugs were concealed in about 400 boxes inside the container. Photos released by the agency show vacuum-sealed bags of suspected cannabis.

“The quantity seized in this single shipment is three times more than the total amount of cannabis seized by the CBSA across Canada in the previous year,” the CBSA wrote in a Tuesday release.

The suspected drugs and evidence have been transferred to the RCMP in New Brunswick for further investigation.

“Although cannabis is legal in Canada, cannabis smuggling supports organized crime and helps fund other illegal activities, such as narcotics and weapons smuggling,” the release added.

“It is a serious criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act.”

