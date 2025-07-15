Menu

Environment

Canadians face air quality, heat warnings as some stuck indoors from both

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 7:37 am
1 min read
Special air-quality statements caused by wildfire smoke remain in effect for many areas of the country, and in some places, people are also handling stifling heat and humidity as well as the haze.

Much of Central Canada, Manitoba and Saskatchewan were placed under special air quality statements or warnings on Monday due to smoke from wildfires on the Prairies and northern Ontario, as Environment Canada advised residents to limit time outdoors and watch for smoke exposure symptoms.

Air quality warnings for areas including Toronto were downgraded to special statements later on Monday as conditions somewhat improved, but a heat warning has been issued for the city that warns of daytime highs between 31 and 35 C lasting until Thursday.

Heat warnings are also in effect north of Lake Huron, as well as for parts of Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says residents in areas with smoke warnings or advisories should consider limiting time outside and be mindful of smoke exposure symptoms.

And it says if there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

