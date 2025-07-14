Changes in wind direction could blow wildfire smoke into southwestern B.C.

There are concerns that a change in wind direction could blow smoke from wildfires into southwestern B.C.
A forecast map from the online portal Firesmoke Canada shows smoke from fires in Northern B.C. and Central Alberta merging, then being driven down through Southern B.C. and into the Lower Mainland.
However, another map from Environment and Natural Resources Canada only shows a little smoke.
No advisories have been issued at this time.
“These models are certainly not showing that there is a significant likelihood or a significant impact of wildfire smoke in our region over the next couple of days, but conditions can change quickly,” Ken Reid, superintendent of environmental monitoring and sampling with Metro Vancouver, told Global News.
However, experts are urging everyone to be ready if wildfire smoke is in their region.
“It can cause short-term damage, you know, where we see the wheezing and the gasping, right down to longer-term effects, where it can affect not just people who are living with lung disease, but everyday healthy people, too,” Christopher Lam with the BC Lung Foundation said.
According to experts, wearing a well-fitted N95 mask outside or using air purifiers indoors can mitigate the risk.
