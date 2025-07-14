4-year-old found dead after drowning at Ontario farm pond, police say

See more sharing options

The Ontario Provincial Police say a four-year-old child has died after drowning at a pond on a private property near Dundalk, Ont.

Police said there was child reported missing after disappearing while swimming in a pond in Proton Station on Sunday at around 7 p.m.

Crews attended a farm near Southgate Road to search for the child who was swimming with family members, police said.

The following morning, police said the child’s body was recovered by OPP underwater search and rescue team.

The child’s identity was not released.