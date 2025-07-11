Saskatoon teen earns spot on prestigious Hollywood dance tour

A Saskatoon teen is heading to Hollywood after catching the eye of a professional dancer and mentor on Instagram.
Skylar Ouellet earned a coveted spot in the exclusive Hollywood Summer Tour, an invite-only program that connects aspiring dancers with top industry professionals.
With support from her community and a partial scholarship, Skylar is fundraising to cover costs and giving back along the way.
Watch the video above for the full story.
