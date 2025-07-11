Menu

Entertainment

Saskatoon teen earns spot on prestigious Hollywood dance tour

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 6:44 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon teen dances her way to Hollywood
WATCH: Skylar Ouellet earned a coveted spot in the exclusive Hollywood Summer Tour, an invite-only program that connects aspiring dancers with top industry professionals.
A Saskatoon teen is heading to Hollywood after catching the eye of a professional dancer and mentor on Instagram.

Skylar Ouellet earned a coveted spot in the exclusive Hollywood Summer Tour, an invite-only program that connects aspiring dancers with top industry professionals.

With support from her community and a partial scholarship, Skylar is fundraising to cover costs and giving back along the way.

Watch the video above for the full story.

