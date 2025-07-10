Kelowna victim’s mother speaks out as accused estranged husband appears in court

Send this page to someone via email

Karen Fehr sat silently in a Kelowna, B.C., courtroom Thursday, wearing her daughter’s clothes — a painful tribute to the vibrant young woman she raised and loved.

Just steps away in the courtroom, on a video screen from custody, appeared James Plover — Bailey McCourt’s estranged husband, now charged with her second-degree murder.

“She was loved here where she was raised,” Fehr said. “She was always smiling, always beautiful. She made everybody happy.”

The courtroom was packed with people who cared for Bailey. As Fehr fought back tears, she admitted, “Knowing I was coming here today… I think I showered myself more with my tears.”

She recalled the weight of the loss setting in just that morning. “I had my first breakdown. I haven’t had any time. I had to deal with all her stuff, her belongings — because we just moved in together.”

McCourt was killed last week in a Kelowna parking lot, where she and a friend were attacked with a hammer. Plover was later arrested and charged. A witness who intervened during the violent assault recalled holding Bailey’s hand and reassuring her as help arrived.

“She was squeezing my hand when I asked if she could hear me,” said witness Christopher Anderson. “I told her she was safe, doing well, and help was coming.”

That moment brought some comfort to Bailey’s mother. “I want to say thank you to the man that was with her,” said Fehr. “I finally saw the story last night and was able to hear that she wasn’t alone — and for him to tell her she was loved.”

Just hours before the attack, Plover had been convicted of assault by strangulation and uttering threats. He was released under conditions, including orders to stay away from the complainant.

“To release people as early as possible with the lowest amount of restrictions is not working for women who are victims of crime,” said BC Conservative Public Safety and Solicitor General critic Elenore Sturko.

“It’s not working for domestic violence victims.”

The BC Conservatives are now calling for a coroner’s inquest into the circumstances surrounding McCourt’s death.

Outside the courthouse, dozens gathered in support — many of them strangers to McCourt, but deeply moved by her story.

In a social media post last August, McCourt admitted she feared for her life.

James Plover remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for September.