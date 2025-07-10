Alleged 5-time impaired driver charged after Brampton crash severely injures man

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga man is facing multiple charges after an alleged impaired driving incident led to a serious four-vehicle crash in Brampton, leaving a 21-year-old man critically injured.

Peel Regional Police say the collision occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, at the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive.

Three people were taken to hospital including a 21-year-old male who is currently in unstable condition with “long-term life-altering injuries,” according to a statement from police.

The accused, a 58-year-old from Mississauga, has been charged in connection with the crash.

Police allege that he was impaired at the time of the collision and say he was driving despite being under three separate lifetime driving prohibitions.

The individual is facing charges that include impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with excess blood alcohol, and three counts of prohibited driving.

He was held for a bail hearing and was later released with conditions, including a prohibition on operating a motor vehicle. Police also allege that the man has five prior convictions related to impaired driving.

“Our thoughts are with the family of those injured in this horrific crash,” said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews of Peel Regional Police in a statement.

“We are committed to holding dangerous drivers accountable for their actions. Repeat offenders must face consequences sufficient to stop them from continuing to offend, and we are working to ensure that happens,” he added.

Authorities are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Major Collision Bureau. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Peel Crime Stoppers.