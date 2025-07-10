Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged 5-time impaired driver charged after Brampton crash severely injures man

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Diamond and Diamond Laywers discuss ramifications of Drinking and Driving'
Diamond and Diamond Laywers discuss ramifications of Drinking and Driving
WATCH: Diamond and Diamond Laywers discuss ramifications of Drinking and Driving – Jun 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Mississauga man is facing multiple charges after an alleged impaired driving incident led to a serious four-vehicle crash in Brampton, leaving a 21-year-old man critically injured.

Peel Regional Police say the collision occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, at the intersection of Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive.

Three people were taken to hospital including a 21-year-old male who is currently in unstable condition with “long-term life-altering injuries,” according to a statement from police.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The accused, a 58-year-old from Mississauga, has been charged in connection with the crash.

Police allege that he was impaired at the time of the collision and say he was driving despite being under three separate lifetime driving prohibitions.

The individual is facing charges that include impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with excess blood alcohol, and three counts of prohibited driving.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held for a bail hearing and was later released with conditions, including a prohibition on operating a motor vehicle. Police also allege that the man has five prior convictions related to impaired driving.

Trending Now

“Our thoughts are with the family of those injured in this horrific crash,” said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews of Peel Regional Police in a statement.

“We are committed to holding dangerous drivers accountable for their actions. Repeat offenders must face consequences sufficient to stop them from continuing to offend, and we are working to ensure that happens,” he added.

Authorities are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Major Collision Bureau. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Peel Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices