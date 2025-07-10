Drivers parking illegally at Halifax hospitals can now be fined $500

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers trying to take advantage of free parking at Halifax hospitals without a valid reason can now be fined $500.

In a Thursday release, the province says it has created new regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act that allow parking enforcement officers to issue tickets to drivers of vehicles parked illegally in designated hospital parking lots.

Those lots are at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre (Halifax Infirmary and Victoria General sites) and IWK Health Centre.

“Free on-site parking at health facilities is for patients, visitors and authorized staff. We want to discourage drivers from parking at these sites without a valid reason and crowding out legitimate users,” said Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness in the release.

The ticket includes a fine of $536.60, but will be reduced to $500 if paid within 60 days.

Authorized users include patients, health-care providers, health authority employees, visitors, volunteers and service providers.

Free parking at Nova Scotia hospitals began in May, and was an election promise from Premier Tim Houston’s Tory government during last fall’s election.

The government estimated the move would cost $19 million annually when it tabled its spring budget.

Unions at both hospitals and the IWK Health Centre have criticized the lack of free spots for staff.

A memo sent to staff from the provincial health authority in May stated there were “2,300 total parking spots for staff, physicians, patients and visitors at the QEII sites and demand can range between more than 4,000 to almost 6,000 users per day.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press