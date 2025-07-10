Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Entertainment

Paul McCartney set to be the inaugural performer at Hamilton’s new TD Coliseum

By Cassandra Szklarski The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Paul McCartney recreates famous Abbey Road photoshoot
2019: Paul McCartney recreates famous Abbey Road photoshoot – Jul 24, 2018
Legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney will be the inaugural performer at the newly transformed TD Coliseum in Hamilton.

The hitmaker takes the stage Nov. 21 as part of his career-spanning Got Back Tour.

Before that, the “Blackbird” singer stops at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Nov. 17 and 18.

The Coliseum’s general manager Nick DeLuco promises an extraordinary night for the first concert at the 18,000-seat facility.

The revamped arena has touted a “premium experience” including improved sightlines, concourses and concession areas; and an upgraded acoustics system.

The Got Back Tour kicks off Sep. 29 in the Palm Springs area and includes stops in Minneapolis and Buffalo, N.Y., before wrapping in Chicago in late November.

Tickets go on sale July 18.

TD Coliseum says it is working with Metrolinx to ease after-concert travel between the nearby West Harbour GO station and Toronto’s downtown transit hub, Union Station.

“Opening night deserves something extraordinary, and it doesn’t get any better than Paul McCartney,” DeLuco said Thursday in a release.

Other performers confirmed for the TD Coliseum include Andrea Bocelli on Dec. 9, Brad Paisley on Dec. 12, and the 55th annual Juno Awards broadcast.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

