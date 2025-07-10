Paul McCartney set to be the inaugural performer at Hamilton’s new TD Coliseum

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney will be the inaugural performer at the newly transformed TD Coliseum in Hamilton.

The hitmaker takes the stage Nov. 21 as part of his career-spanning Got Back Tour.

Before that, the “Blackbird” singer stops at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Nov. 17 and 18.

The Coliseum’s general manager Nick DeLuco promises an extraordinary night for the first concert at the 18,000-seat facility.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The revamped arena has touted a “premium experience” including improved sightlines, concourses and concession areas; and an upgraded acoustics system.

The Got Back Tour kicks off Sep. 29 in the Palm Springs area and includes stops in Minneapolis and Buffalo, N.Y., before wrapping in Chicago in late November.

Tickets go on sale July 18.

Story continues below advertisement

TD Coliseum says it is working with Metrolinx to ease after-concert travel between the nearby West Harbour GO station and Toronto’s downtown transit hub, Union Station.

“Opening night deserves something extraordinary, and it doesn’t get any better than Paul McCartney,” DeLuco said Thursday in a release.

Other performers confirmed for the TD Coliseum include Andrea Bocelli on Dec. 9, Brad Paisley on Dec. 12, and the 55th annual Juno Awards broadcast.