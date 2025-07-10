Adults, 12-year-old boy arrested in Winnipeg stabbing, robbery

See more sharing options

Two adults and a 12-year-old boy are in custody after a drug dispute turned violent, Winnipeg police say.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old woman, was at a Pritchard Avenue home on July 4 when a fight broke out between her and the residents.

The woman escaped, police said, but was chased down by an adult and a youth, thrown to the ground and stabbed in an attempt to steal her purse.

Officers found the woman at a nearby store on Selkirk Avenue. She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

All three suspects were arrested Wednesday. A 35-year-old woman was charged with robbery and was the subject of a warrant for breaching an undertaking.

A 31-year-old man was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possessing a weapon, uttering threats and breaching a release order.

The 12-year-old was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon.

The victim was later upgraded to stable condition.