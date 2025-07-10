Menu

Crime

Adults, 12-year-old boy arrested in Winnipeg stabbing, robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada'
Winnipeg once again the violent crime capital of Canada
RELATED: Winnipeg has retained its title as the violent crime capital of Canada, according to a new study from the Fraser Institute, with 675 violent crimes per 100,000 people – Feb 13, 2025
Two adults and a 12-year-old boy are in custody after a drug dispute turned violent, Winnipeg police say.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old woman, was at a Pritchard Avenue home on July 4 when a fight broke out between her and the residents.

The woman escaped, police said, but was chased down by an adult and a youth, thrown to the ground and stabbed in an attempt to steal her purse.

Officers found the woman at a nearby store on Selkirk Avenue. She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

All three suspects were arrested Wednesday. A 35-year-old woman was charged with robbery and was the subject of a warrant for breaching an undertaking.

A 31-year-old man was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possessing a weapon, uttering threats and breaching a release order.

The 12-year-old was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon.

The victim was later upgraded to stable condition.

Click to play video: 'U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?'
U.K. crackdown on youth knife crime: Could tactics work in Winnipeg?
