‘We will fight,’ Joly says as Trump vows copper tariffs next month

The federal government says it will “fight” tariffs on the copper sector after United States President Donald Trump threatened a 50 per cent tariff on imports of the metal into the U.S. from other countries.

“We are waiting for the details of this decision by the White House and by the president,” said Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, speaking to reporters at an event in British Columbia.

“But, we’ll fight against it — period.”

1:20 Trump vows 50% tariff on copper, 200% on pharmaceuticals

Trump has also threatened pharmaceutical tariffs of 200 per cent.

Joly, accompanied by Housing Minister Gregor Robertson, delivered a speech in B.C. on Thursday discussing Canada’s economic, industrial and security priorities.

“In the context of a trade war, the battle is the economy and the front lines are the sectors that are being tariffed. As of two days ago, these sectors were the steel, aluminum and auto sectors, and now there is a new front line — copper,” said Joly in her remarks to the board.

“Our three priorities right now are to protect jobs, second is to create jobs…and finally, we want to attract the best and the brightest and support our researchers.”

Joly also highlighted key sectors the federal government is focused on that she says will help bolster the economy and spur job growth.

These include a growing workforce necessary to support Canada’s defence procurement strategy, in addition to housing development, artificial intelligence technology, energy, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals.