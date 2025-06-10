Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

AI minister says focus is more on economic benefits, less on regulation

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 3:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government to launch new bureau dedicated to research in AI, other ‘frontier technologies’: Carney'
Federal government to launch new bureau dedicated to research in AI, other ‘frontier technologies’: Carney
RELATED: Federal government to launch new bureau dedicated to research in AI, other ‘frontier technologies': Carney
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s new minister of artificial intelligence said Tuesday he’ll put less emphasis on AI regulation and more on finding ways to harness the technology’s economic benefits.

In his first speech since becoming Canada’s first-ever AI minister, Evan Solomon said Canada will move away from “over-indexing on warnings and regulation” to make sure the economy benefits from AI.

His regulatory focus will be on data protection and privacy, he told the audience at an event in Ottawa Tuesday morning organized by the think tank Canada 2020.

Solomon said regulation isn’t about finding “a saddle to throw on the bucking bronco called AI innovation. That’s hard. But it is to make sure that the horse doesn’t kick people in the face. And we need to protect people’s data and their privacy.”

The previous government introduced a privacy and AI regulation bill that targeted high-impact AI systems. It did not become law before the election was called.

Story continues below advertisement

That bill is “not gone, but we have to re-examine in this new environment where we’re going to be on that,” Solomon said.

Click to play video: '‘White collar bloodbath’: Will AI destroy the entry-level office job?'
‘White collar bloodbath’: Will AI destroy the entry-level office job?

He said constraints on AI have not worked at the international level.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s really hard. There’s lots of leakages,” he said. “The United States and China have no desire to buy into any constraint or regulation.”

That doesn’t mean regulation won’t exist, he said, but it will have to be assembled in steps.

Canada won’t go it alone, Solomon added, because it’s a “waste of time.”

Getting AI regulation right is critical to Canada’s “economic destiny,” he said.

Soloman said that includes government investments in data centres and research, protecting Canadian intellectual property “and, critically, cranking up our commercialization.”

Story continues below advertisement

Solomon outlined four priorities for his ministry — scaling up Canada’s AI industry, driving adoption and ensuring Canadians have trust in and sovereignty over the technology.

He said that includes supporting Canadian AI companies like Cohere, which he said “means using government as essentially an industrial policy to champion our champions.”

While big companies are leading in using AI, small and medium enterprises are not, and the government needs to encourage them, Solomon said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices