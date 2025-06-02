Carney says trade, energy project bills coming ‘shortly’ as premiers meet

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday the federal government will table legislation “very shortly” that will remove barriers on interprovincial trade and fast-track new energy infrastructure projects considered to be in the national interest.

Carney confirmed his plans as he and Canada’s premiers met to discuss which major projects should be fast-tracked — and whether a new oil pipeline should be one of them — and as provinces do their part to boost internal trade in the face of U.S. economic aggression.

“I can’t keep up with the flurry of announcements of free trade agreements between provinces and across the country,” Carney said as the meeting opened in Saskatoon.

“The federal government will do its part to table legislation very shortly to eliminate federal barriers to inter-provincial movement of goods and people, and also to put in place an ability to advance projects of national interest.”

The meeting was the first between Canada’s first ministers since the federal election, which saw Carney’s Liberals elected to a minority government on promises to shore up the domestic economy and make Canada an “energy superpower.”

Carney promised during the campaign and in last week’s throne speech that his government would work to remove all federal internal trade barriers by Canada Day this year — now less than a month away.

Reducing those barriers will make it easier for provinces and territories to buy Canadian-made goods from each each other and allow workers greater mobility across the country.

Many provinces, including Quebec and Ontario, came to the table with legislation already put forward that would eliminate some of these longstanding blocks to internal trade.

Ontario has signed memorandums of understanding on boosting trade with most of the other provinces in recent weeks, including agreements signed Sunday with Alberta and Prince Edward Island. Deals with British Columbia, Quebec and the three northern territories have yet to be signed.

“I’m very, very confident that we’ll get this done,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who chairs the Council of the Federation, told reporters as he headed into the meeting.

Energy project 'wish lists' presented

Monday’s meeting was expected to be dominated by premiers presenting their wish lists for which major projects should be prioritized and fast-tracked with federal government help.

Carney asked the premiers to each pass on five suggestions for national infrastructure projects, and Monday’s meeting will aim to identify the ones that will make the final cut.

Ford said his pick is the Ring of Fire mining project in northern Ontario, as well as large-scale and small modular reactors for nuclear power.

He said he will continue to work with Carney and his government on securing federal funding even if those projects don’t make the eventual shortlist of projects deemed to be in the national interest.

“I just believe in working — let’s cooperate together,” he said.

“He knows what we need in Ontario for the engine of Canada, and I always say when Ontario does well, the rest of the country does well.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, meanwhile, said she wants to see the Port of Prince Rupert in northern B.C. become a major trade corridor that includes an oil pipeline.

She made clear the project is tied directly to her demands on Carney’s government to address the crisis of national unity that has led to talk of Alberta separatism.

“This is not just an ideological argument, it’s not just a minor disagreement,” she said.

“Oil is by far the most valuable export for Canada. Any of the projects that you will see on the ultimate list, I will tell you that a bitumen pipeline will be by far the greatest benefit to all of Canada. That’s why we’re going to continue to push for it, because it’s just a good project, it’s good for our country.”

Carney met with representatives of Alberta’s energy sector in Calgary on Sunday, along with members of his cabinet.

B.C. Premier David Eby was the lone premier not at Monday’s meeting, as he was leading a provincial trade mission in Asia. Yet he has been non-committal about Smith’s proposal and pipelines in general.

Premiers were largely supportive of the idea of a pipeline to the west coast as one that could be built faster than a larger west-east project, and did not take issue with Smith tying it to national unity concerns.

“I think that (northern B.C. pipeline project) actually aligns with what the prime minister is talking about when we’re looking for nation-building projects. We’re looking to connect Canada,” said New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt.

Others noted that all premiers want what’s best for their provinces.

“I’m on the record at some of these meetings saying that what’s good for Alberta is what’s good for Prince Edward Island, and I think that provinces should be able to pursue what they believe is in their own interests,” P.E.I. Premier Rob Katz said.

“I recognize the frustration of the west. I think it can be resolved. That’s why we’re here today as a group, to resolve our differences.”

Ford equated the group of premiers to a family that sometimes has disagreements but whose members are equally committed to finding a solution that’s good for all.

“What I agree with we all have to come together,” Ford said.

—With files from the Canadian Press