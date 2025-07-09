Menu

Share



Sports

4 members of Winnipeg Goldeyes named to all-star team

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 7:06 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Goldeyes. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Goldeyes.
At least four members of the club will be representing the Winnipeg Goldeyes at this year’s annual American Association All-Star Game.

First baseman Matthew Warkentin and outfielder Max Murphy were both chosen as starters for the West Division All-Star Team, while relief pitchers Tasker Strobel and Ryder Yakel were also named to the squad.

A fifth player off the Goldeyes could also be attending as starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson is one of six players from the West Division up for the last man in fan vote.

Warkentin was just named the American Association batter of the week on Monday. He leads the Fish with 11 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He is also second on the team with a .291 batting average.

Murphy is second on the Goldeyes with nine dingers and is batting .264 through 50 games.

Strobel and Yakel lead the Goldeyes’ pitching staff with 23 appearances each. Strobel has a team-leading earned run average of 2.07, with Yakel right behind him with a 2.34 ERA in 38 innings pitched.

Lambson has a 6-1 record in his sixth season with the Goldeyes and is unbeaten in his last five straight starts. Fans can vote for Lambson here until 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

This year’s festivities are in Fargo, North Dakota. The All-Star Skills Competition and Home Run Derby are scheduled for July 21st with the all-star game to be played the following night.

