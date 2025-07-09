Menu

Crime

Fatal Whistler stabbing lands man 4-year prison sentence

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 4:13 pm
Guilty plea in 2021 fatal Whistler stabbing
A B.C. man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a deadly stabbing in Whistler nearly four years ago.

Dedaar Jhooty pleaded guilty to manslaughter last summer for an altercation on Aug. 14, 2021, that left Henry Stanley Garcia Molina dead.

Molina had been trying to get into a taxi outside the Bearfoot Bistro to go back to his hotel just before 2 a.m. when the he was stabbed.

At the time of the killing, Molina’s family described the 26-year-old as a kind-hearted man whose life was “taken senselessly.”

“Henry’s life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally. His loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through,” the family said in a statement.

The BC Prosecution Service said that after credit for time served, Jhooty will serve an additional 42 months behind bars.

