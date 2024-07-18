Guilty plea in ‘senseless’ fatal stabbing outside Whistler bistro

Send this page to someone via email

The man who fatally stabbed a 26-year-old in Whistler, B.C., three years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Henry Stanley Garcia Molina died following an altercation as he was trying to get into a taxi outside the Bearfoot Bistro on Aug. 14, 2021.

Nearly a year later, Dedaar Jhooty was charged with manslaughter in the killing.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Jhooty appeared in North Vancouver provincial court on Tuesday, where he entered the guilty plea.

At the time of the killing, Garcia’s family described him as a kind-hearted man involved in the community whose life was “taken senselessly.”

“Henry’s life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally. His loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through,” the family said in a statement.

“Henry left a positive impact on everyone he has ever met, including all his family members, his friends from school and various sports teams he was a part of.”

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.