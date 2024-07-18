Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guilty plea in ‘senseless’ fatal stabbing outside Whistler bistro

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 5:49 pm
1 min read
Henry Stanley Garcia Molina was stabbed and killed in Whistler in the early morning hours of Aug. 14. View image in full screen
Henry Stanley Garcia Molina was stabbed and killed in Whistler in the early morning hours of Aug. 14. IHIT handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man who fatally stabbed a 26-year-old in Whistler, B.C., three years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Henry Stanley Garcia Molina died following an altercation as he was trying to get into a taxi outside the Bearfoot Bistro on Aug. 14, 2021.

Nearly a year later, Dedaar Jhooty was charged with manslaughter in the killing.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for 3 teens charged with a 2015 homicide in Whistler'
Trial begins for 3 teens charged with a 2015 homicide in Whistler

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Jhooty appeared in North Vancouver provincial court on Tuesday, where he entered the guilty plea.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the killing, Garcia’s family described him as a kind-hearted man involved in the community whose life was “taken senselessly.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Henry’s life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally. His loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through,” the family said in a statement.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Charges laid in brazen double fatal shooting in Whistler'
Charges laid in brazen double fatal shooting in Whistler

“Henry left a positive impact on everyone he has ever met, including all his family members, his friends from school and various sports teams he was a part of.”

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices