Crime

‘Henry’s life was taken senselessly’: Family of Whistler, B.C. stabbing victim appeals for help

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 6:47 pm
Henry Stanley Garcia Molina was stabbed and killed in Whistler in the early morning hours of Aug. 14. View image in full screen
Henry Stanley Garcia Molina was stabbed and killed in Whistler in the early morning hours of Aug. 14. IHIT handout

The family of the 26-year-old man stabbed in Whistler on the weekend is appealing for help from the public in the hopes that people will come forward with information.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Henry Stanley Garcia Molina was trying to get a taxi to go back to his hotel between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Aug. 14 in front of the Bearfoot Bistro entrance, located at 4121 Village Green in the Whistler Village.

The Bearfoot Bistro entrance in Whistler Village. View image in full screen
The Bearfoot Bistro entrance in Whistler Village. IHIT handout

The Sea-to-Sky RCMP was called to the Whistler Medical Clinic at 2:09 a.m. about a man who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, Molina had died from his injuries.

“Henry’s life was taken senselessly in an act of violence while in Whistler Village simply trying to grab a taxi back to his hotel,” the Molina family said in a statement.

“Henry’s life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally. His loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through. Henry left a positive impact on everyone he has ever met, including all his family members, his friends from school and various sports teams he was a part of.

“Henry was very involved with the community and admired by many. He was a kind-hearted young man who was always willing to help others.”

Read more: Whistler stabbing claims the life of 26-year-old man, IHIT investigating

IHIT said several people of interest have been identified and officers believe there are multiple people involved in the incident along with several witnesses that have not yet come forward.

“For those individuals that have direct knowledge of this homicide, now is the time to come forward,” Cpl. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a release.

“We need those with information to come forward immediately and speak the truth. The investigation is active and ongoing and IHIT investigators will be relentless in their pursuit of all available evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

