Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Court dismisses Ontario’s bid to appeal bike lane injunction

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bike lanes in Toronto will be removed ‘one way or another’ Ford warns'
Bike lanes in Toronto will be removed ‘one way or another’ Ford warns
RELATED: Bike lanes in Toronto will be removed 'one way or another' Ford warns – Apr 30, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario court has dismissed the province’s attempt to appeal a court order that temporarily stopped it from ripping up three major Toronto bike lanes.

Cycling advocates say the court’s decision is a victory, and means Ontario can’t remove the bike lanes until a judge has had the chance to rule on a Charter challenge.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cycle Toronto, the group leading the challenge, argues the law that enables the government to remove the bike lanes is arbitrary and puts lives at risk.

Superior Court Justice Paul Schabas ordered the government this spring to keep its hands off the Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue bike lanes until he decides whether the law is unconstitutional.

Trending Now

His injunction ruling cited the public interest in protecting cyclist safety and a lack of evidence backing the government’s claim that removing the lanes would reduce congestion.

Story continues below advertisement

The government asked the court for permission to appeal that injunction decision, but a three-judge Divisional Court panel dismissed the motion for leave to appeal in a ruling dated Tuesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices