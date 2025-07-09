Saskatoon police chase leads to damaged vehicles, fired guns, overturned truck

See more sharing options

A wild Wednesday morning in Saskatoon saw dozens of police vehicles pursuing a truck throughout the city during rush hour.

Residents reported seeing police cruisers chasing the truck across the Sid Buckwold Bridge multiple times, with pursuits also reported on social media in the downtown core and Avalon neighbourhood.

The chase ended around 8:30 a.m. on Circle Drive West near Valley Road, where Global News crews saw an overturned truck surrounded by police.

In a release Wednesday morning, Saskatoon police said the chase started shortly before 8 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Wiggins Avenue South and Cascade Street. The driver refused to stop, setting off the pursuit.

Police said several attempts were made to disable the vehicle before it was brought to a stop on Circle Drive West, where a man was taken into custody.

The release noted multiple civilian and police vehicles were damaged during the chase.

Saskatoon police said officers also fired their guns during the incident, and the extent of injuries throughout the interaction is unknown.

The Saskatoon Police Service is in the process of notifying the Saskatchewan Incident Response Team (SIRT) of the incident.

More to come.