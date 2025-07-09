Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police chase leads to damaged vehicles, fired guns, overturned truck

By Chris Vandenbreekel Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
An overturned truck lays on its side on a grassy hill, with a Saskatoon Police Service SWAT vehicle and two officers at the top of the hill against a blue sky. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police ended the chase of a truck on Wednesday morning at Circle Drive West near Valley Road. Mackenzie Mazankowski/Global News
A wild Wednesday morning in Saskatoon saw dozens of police vehicles pursuing a truck throughout the city during rush hour.

Residents reported seeing police cruisers chasing the truck across the Sid Buckwold Bridge multiple times, with pursuits also reported on social media in the downtown core and Avalon neighbourhood.

The chase ended around 8:30 a.m. on Circle Drive West near Valley Road, where Global News crews saw an overturned truck surrounded by police.

In a release Wednesday morning, Saskatoon police said the chase started shortly before 8 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Wiggins Avenue South and Cascade Street. The driver refused to stop, setting off the pursuit.

Police said several attempts were made to disable the vehicle before it was brought to a stop on Circle Drive West, where a man was taken into custody.

The release noted multiple civilian and police vehicles were damaged during the chase.

Saskatoon police said officers also fired their guns during the incident, and the extent of injuries throughout the interaction is unknown.

The Saskatoon Police Service is in the process of notifying the Saskatchewan Incident Response Team (SIRT) of the incident.

More to come.

