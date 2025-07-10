Lacing up the skates in the off-season with Connor Bedard

Send this page to someone via email

He might be viewed as the future of the Chicago Blackhawks, but Connor Bedard still has a little piece of the Lower Mainland in him.

The North Vancouver 19-year-old who went first overall pick in the 2023 draft has spent a good chunk of the off-season back in Metro Vancouver as he gears up for next year’s campaign.

“I’m living at home, I am taking advantage of the free food, free rent and everything,” he quipped during an interview with Global News at Burnaby’s 8-Rinks.

2:18 NHL draft lottery: Chicago Blackhawks win Connor Bedard sweepstakes

The Blackhawks missed the playoffs this year, and Bedard hasn’t been wasting any of the extra time the longer off-season provided.

Story continues below advertisement

The star centre opted out of the World Championships this spring to focus on upping his game for next season.

“I just thought the best was to get to start my training and have that extra month,” he said.

“You know, it’s disappointing for every team that doesn’t make the playoffs and is home early, but I tried to use that time to my advantage.”

It was a tough year for the Blackhawks, who finished 31st in a league of 32, with just 25 wins in 82 games. Over the last two years combined, they’ve managed just 48 games in the W-column.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bedard admitted the club’s record isn’t where anyone wants it to be.

2:09 ‘I love it here.’: Connor Bedard reflects on historic run with Regina Pats

“We’re, obviously, the last couple of years in a place where we weren’t winning many games, and we’re NHL players — it’s going to be a little frustrating, and you have moments,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

This was also the first season Bedard played a full 82 games, putting up 23 goals and 44 assists — an impressive feat for a 19-year-old, given that he hasn’t had much help from the rest of the squad.

He told Global News he believes the club’s core of young players, most aged 20-23 years old, holds the key to success going forward.

“We’re going to get a lot better and, you know, it’s just pretty exciting looking forward to, obviously this year, but the next few years going forward,” he said.

“I mean, I love the city, I love all of the fans, and just being there is so special … I feel grateful to be there, you know? If I could have it my way (I’d) be there, you know, my whole career.”

Heading into next year, he said the goal is to make every game tough on their opponents, and to find themselves playing meaningful games in March and April, rather than crashing out of the playoff race early.

Bedard is also hopeful he can land a slot on Canada’s 2026 Olympic roster.

2:36 Connor Bedard sits down with Global News Morning in Regina

“I still have to prove myself in the league and if I have … a really good start to the year, then I’ll be in consideration, but there’s so many good players from Canada and a team that’s going to be … maybe the best of all time,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So if I can put my name and even the discussions with my play, that’d be great. And obviously, I believe in myself. But, you know, we’ll see once … the season comes.”

As one of the NHL’s rising stars, Bedard is also getting used to the spotlight.

A big name comes with big endorsements, and it’s not uncommon to flick on the TV and see his face appear in a commercial.

“I mean, I’m happy I’m in the ‘States for the season, I don’t have to watch myself on TV,” he chuckled.

“It’s something you get used to, but you know it’s pretty cool, you see a kid rocking your jersey or something l like that, so I try not to take that stuff for granted.”

The NHL has yet to release its 2025-2026 schedule, but fans in Vancouver can be assured they’ll have a chance to see him play in front of a hometown audience.

Last season, the Blackhawks visited Rogers Arena twice, falling both times to the Vancouver Canucks.

With files from Barry Deley