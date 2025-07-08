Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 charged in ‘significant’ drug seizure by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 8, 2025 12:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba father tours province with drug use prevention campaign'
Manitoba father tours province with drug use prevention campaign
RELATED: Two years after his son died from poisoned drugs, a Manitoba father is taking his message to youth across the province. Global's Katherine Dornian has more. – Feb 27, 2025
Two suspects from Souris, Man., are facing drug charges after what RCMP are calling a “significant” seizure near the town of Virden, at the southwestern edge of the province

Police say they began the investigation involving drug trafficking in Souris in April, which culminated in a traffic stop on Highway 1 on June 24.

RCMP arrested a man, 33, and a 31-year-old woman, both of whom have been charged with possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking. Officers seized 250 grams of cocaine, 500 grams of meth and cash in a search of the vehicle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man is also facing a charge of possessing property obtained by crime.

RCMP said a number of organizations were involved in the bust alongside the Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team (MILET) — Virden RCMP, police services in Brandon, Man., Regina and Saskatoon, as well as the RCMP’s west district crime reduction enforcement support team.

Both suspects were released with a future court date.

Click to play video: 'City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis'
City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis
