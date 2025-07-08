2 charged in ‘significant’ drug seizure by Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects from Souris, Man., are facing drug charges after what RCMP are calling a “significant” seizure near the town of Virden, at the southwestern edge of the province

Police say they began the investigation involving drug trafficking in Souris in April, which culminated in a traffic stop on Highway 1 on June 24.

RCMP arrested a man, 33, and a 31-year-old woman, both of whom have been charged with possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking. Officers seized 250 grams of cocaine, 500 grams of meth and cash in a search of the vehicle.

The man is also facing a charge of possessing property obtained by crime.

RCMP said a number of organizations were involved in the bust alongside the Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team (MILET) — Virden RCMP, police services in Brandon, Man., Regina and Saskatoon, as well as the RCMP’s west district crime reduction enforcement support team.

Both suspects were released with a future court date.