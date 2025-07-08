Denise Richards’ husband files for divorce after 6 years of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have split up after six years of marriage.

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing their date of separation as July 4, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

He is also requesting spousal support from Richards, 54, and asking to keep their assets and debts as separate property, including his 2018 Indian Dark Horse motorcycle, his Shelby GT500 sports car and power tools.

In the court documents, Phypers claims that Richards is making over US$250,000 per month from her OnlyFans account, TV appearances and other brand deals. He says he has had no income in the last 12 months after closing his business, Quantum 360 Club, in 2024.

He claims that they spend about $105,000 per month and estimates that $20,000 is spent on clothes, $18,000 on rent, $25,000 on food, $15,000 on entertainment, $8,000 on utilities, $5,000 on maintenance and repairs and an additional $5,000 on laundry and cleaning. He also said their phone bills cost $500 and expenses associated with their cars and transportation are around $1,500. Phypers also claimed that Richards spends over $7,000 per month on child care.

The former couple do not share any children together, but the Wild Things actor had previously said that Phypers was in the process of adopting her daughter Eloise, 14.

Richards is also mom to daughters Sami Sheen, 21, and Lola Sheen, 20, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. Richards filed for divorce from Sheen in March 2005 after nearly three years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in November 2006.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star met Phypers at his workplace in Malibu, Calif., where he worked as a wellness practitioner. They began dating in June 2017 and kept their engagement private.

Richards and Phypers got married in September 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Malibu. Richards wore a short dress with a long train. Her three daughters were bridesmaids at the small ceremony, and guests included Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, as well as Richards’ former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd, and Camille Grammer and her husband David Meyer.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life!” Richards shared in a statement at the time.

The former couple showcased their relationship on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, giving viewers a glimpse into their personal lives and marriage.

More recently, they both starred in their own reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which debuted in March.

During a confessional scene, Richards admitted, “It’s not easy being married to me.”

“It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I’m done,” Phypers responded.

“Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f—king get divorced,” Richards added.

“We’ll just have different homes or something,” Phypers suggested. “But we’re not gonna hate each other.”

In April, Richard’s daughter Sami opened up about her relationship with Phypers.

“We’re not even that close,” she said on the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast. “We don’t ever hang out, we never talk.”

Sami said she still supported her mom’s relationship with Phypers because “he makes her happy.”

Phypers was previously married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan from 2015 to 2018. They finalized their divorce in August 2018 before his wedding to Richards.

— with files from The Associated Press