Ontario offers $50K reward to help solve fatal 2022 shooting

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of Jonas Palmer’s death, Ontario Provincial Police say the province is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the fatal shooting.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, at approximately 11 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP say officers were dispatched to a home on Old Fort Road in Tay Township where they found a man’s body outside of the home.

“Twenty-four-year-old Jonas Palmer was staying with friends at that residence,” Det. Insp. Jennifer Patton said in a video released by OPP in 2022.

“He was outside of the residence when he was shot and succumbed to his injuries.”

Shortly after the shooting, OPP said there was no threat to the general public as the shooting was not thought to be a random incident.

“Our team has interviewed dozens of witnesses who have provided information about Jonas’s death,” Patton said. “However, we believe there are other witnesses who also have important information.”

The 2022 video also contains an appeal from Palmer’s parents, John and Paulette, to the public asking people to help the family put his death behind them.

“What would you do if this happened to your child and no one came forward?,” Paulette Palmer asked. “Help our family heal.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.