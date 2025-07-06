SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Vanilla yeasted waffles

By Chef Jen Peters, The Good Flour Co. Special to Global News
Posted July 6, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
File photo of heart-shaped waffles.
File photo of heart-shaped waffles. Getty Images
Vanilla yeasted waffles

1 cup + 1 tbsp. Patty Cakes Protein Pancake Mix

½ tsp. Dry Instant Yeast

1 cup Milk (of any kind)

4 Large Eggs

2 tbsp Vanilla Extract

4 tbsp. Melted Butter

Mix dry yeast, vanilla extract, and milk, set aside.

Once yeast softens add Cracked eggs to Milk mixture and whisk

Add the Patty Cakes Protein Pancake Mix to the milk and egg mixture and mix till smooth then stir in the melted butter.

Set aside to Proof or Rise

Then make super fluffy waffles in your heated waffle iron.

