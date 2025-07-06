Recipe: Vanilla yeasted waffles

Vanilla yeasted waffles
1 cup + 1 tbsp. Patty Cakes Protein Pancake Mix
½ tsp. Dry Instant Yeast
1 cup Milk (of any kind)
4 Large Eggs
2 tbsp Vanilla Extract
4 tbsp. Melted Butter
Mix dry yeast, vanilla extract, and milk, set aside.
Once yeast softens add Cracked eggs to Milk mixture and whisk
Add the Patty Cakes Protein Pancake Mix to the milk and egg mixture and mix till smooth then stir in the melted butter.
Set aside to Proof or Rise
Then make super fluffy waffles in your heated waffle iron.
