Recipe: Vanilla yeasted waffles

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vanilla yeasted waffles

1 cup + 1 tbsp. Patty Cakes Protein Pancake Mix

½ tsp. Dry Instant Yeast

1 cup Milk (of any kind)

4 Large Eggs

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

2 tbsp Vanilla Extract

4 tbsp. Melted Butter

Mix dry yeast, vanilla extract, and milk, set aside.

Once yeast softens add Cracked eggs to Milk mixture and whisk

Add the Patty Cakes Protein Pancake Mix to the milk and egg mixture and mix till smooth then stir in the melted butter.

Set aside to Proof or Rise

Story continues below advertisement

Then make super fluffy waffles in your heated waffle iron.