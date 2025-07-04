SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Crews responding to wildfire near Hope find wanted man stranded on cliff

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 5:15 pm
1 min read
Chilliwack SAR and Valley helicopters preforming a Class D long line rescue on a 200 foot long line View image in full screen
Chilliwack SAR and Valley helicopters preforming a Class D long line rescue on a 200 foot long line. Brittany Fandrich 
When first responders were called to a wildfire near Hope, B.C., on Thursday, they did not expect to find a man stranded along one of the cliff faces.

Hope RCMP, firefighters, crews from the BC Wildfire Service and Valley Helicopters responded to an active wildfire on the mountainside near Hope, close to the Serpent’s Back Trail.

During the response, Hope RCMP said a man could be heard yelling for help.

Once the wildfire was controlled, Hope and Chilliwack Search and Rescue found a 27-year-old man stranded along one of the cliff faces, RCMP confirmed.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire north of Lytton accidentally sparked by RCMP equipment'
Wildfire north of Lytton accidentally sparked by RCMP equipment
He was long-lined out and was not injured, but RCMP said the man was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Cayden Blackwell was taken into custody and will appear in court on Friday.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said Blackwell was wanted for assaulting a peace officer, possession of stolen property worth more than $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and driving while prohibited.

The wildfire is now classified as being held and is suspected to have been caused by humans, although RCMP said the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

