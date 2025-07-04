Crews responding to wildfire near Hope find wanted man stranded on cliff

Send this page to someone via email

When first responders were called to a wildfire near Hope, B.C., on Thursday, they did not expect to find a man stranded along one of the cliff faces.

Hope RCMP, firefighters, crews from the BC Wildfire Service and Valley Helicopters responded to an active wildfire on the mountainside near Hope, close to the Serpent’s Back Trail.

During the response, Hope RCMP said a man could be heard yelling for help.

Once the wildfire was controlled, Hope and Chilliwack Search and Rescue found a 27-year-old man stranded along one of the cliff faces, RCMP confirmed.

He was long-lined out and was not injured, but RCMP said the man was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Cayden Blackwell was taken into custody and will appear in court on Friday.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said Blackwell was wanted for assaulting a peace officer, possession of stolen property worth more than $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and driving while prohibited.

The wildfire is now classified as being held and is suspected to have been caused by humans, although RCMP said the official cause of the fire is under investigation.