New wildfire sparked near Hope, close to popular trail

A new wildfire has broken out near Hope, B.C.

The fire, discovered on Wednesday, is only an estimated 0.6 hectares in size but it is burning close to Highway 1 and is quite visible.

It is close to the Serpent’s Back Trail, which is one of the most popular hiking trails in the area.

The fire is classified as out of control and believed to have been caused by humans, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There is one helicopter and one crew responding to this blaze along with members from Hope’s fire department.