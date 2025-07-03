SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

New wildfire sparked near Hope, close to popular trail

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 6:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire north of Lytton accidentally sparked by RCMP equipment'
Wildfire north of Lytton accidentally sparked by RCMP equipment
WATCH: A new wildfire has sparked near Hope. In addition, Mounties have confirmed a wildfire north of Lytton was sparked by equipment belonging to them. The Izman Creek Wildfire is 130 hectares in size and has closed Highway 12 and forced one local evacuation order.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new wildfire has broken out near Hope, B.C.

The fire, discovered on Wednesday, is only an estimated 0.6 hectares in size but it is burning close to Highway 1 and is quite visible.

It is close to the Serpent’s Back Trail, which is one of the most popular hiking trails in the area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire is classified as out of control and believed to have been caused by humans, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There is one helicopter and one crew responding to this blaze along with members from Hope’s fire department.

Click to play video: 'FortisBC given permission to cut power during wildfires'
FortisBC given permission to cut power during wildfires
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices