Jets to reintroduce local hockey hero Toews to Winnipeggers Friday

One of the city’s most decorated athletes is set to speak to the media for the first time since signing with his hometown Winnipeg Jets.

Jonathan Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup champion named in 2017 as one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history, will be formally introduced as a Jet at a press conference Friday at 1 p.m.

Toews officially signed with the Jets at the opening of NHL free agency on July 1. He previously spent his entire pro career with the Chicago Blackhawks, serving as captain from 2008 to 2023. Medical issues kept him off the ice after his time in Chicago, but he’s set to make a comeback at 37 with the Jets this coming season.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.