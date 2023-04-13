Menu

Sports

Chicago Blackhawks say they will not re-sign Winnipeg-born captain Jonathan Toews

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 11:39 am
Longtime Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not be returning to Chicago next season, the team announced on Thursday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said he has informed Toews that the team will not re-sign the 34-year-old pending free agent in the off-season and Thursday’s home game against the Philadelphia Flyers will be his last as a Blackhawk.

Story continues below advertisement

Toews has played his entire 15-season career in Chicago and led the franchise to three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Winnipeg native, who was selected third overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, has compiled 371 goals and 511 assists in 1,066 regular season games.

Toews is in the last season of an eight-year, $84-million contract with the Blackhawks.

He has been limited to just 52 games this season due to the effects of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome.

NHLHockeyWinnipeg SportsStanley CupWinnipeg hockeyChicago BlackhawksJonathan Toews
© 2023 The Canadian Press

